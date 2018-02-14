Paris Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown & More Stars Hit Up Calvin Klein’s NYFW Show — See Pics

Millie Bobby Brown, Cindy Crawford, and more familiar faces graced the front row at Calvin Klein’s NYFW show on Feb. 13. See pics of the A-List attendees!

While supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are busy bringing clothes to life on the runways during NYFW, other stars get to kick back and watch them work the gorgeous garments. Calvin Klein‘s Fall 2018 collection was shown on Feb. 13, and stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, and Laura Dern checked out the new designs from the front row.

We couldn’t contain our excitement Millie attended the event, as it was her first ever NYFW show. The 13-year-old proved she’s a fashion icon in the making when she broke a major style rule and pulled it off effortlessly. She donned the same Calvin Klein by Appointment skirt with varsity letters that she previously rocked in a 2017 shoot with InStyle. She also wore a long-sleeved white turtle neck under the velvet skirt and styled her hair in loose waves. The Stranger Things star showed young girls that it’s totally cool to recycle your outfits, which we think is such a great message to send during a show dedicated to the latest trends.

The young star also posed with Paris Jackson, 19, who rocked a head-to-toe denim look that featured red leather detailed patches. The pair have previously been linked when they teamed up with Calvin Klein’s creative director Raf Simons and The xx for the indie band’s music video for “I Dare You.” These ladies sure do love this brand!

But there were also some fashion veterans who attended the show. Cindy Crawford, 51, was also there, cheering on the next generation of models — more specifically, her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber. Along with her husband, Rande Gerber, the proud mom looked on as the teen walked in her sixth show at NYFW and slayed the popcorn-covered runway. What an incredible night! Click through the gallery above to see which other A-List stars attended Calvin Klein’s NYFW show!

