‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Recap: Shannon Elizabeth Cries Amid Fears Of Elimination

Did you love the Feb. 14 episode of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’? After a new ‘Head Of Household’ was named, Shannon Elizabeth became a target.

Everyone was in tears after Keshia Knight Pulliam‘s exit from the house during the Feb. 12 episode of Celebrity Big Brother. But she wanted to leave so her daughter could get more breast milk from her. Yes, really. Brandi Glanville wasn’t super happy about it, as she said she worked really hard to save Keshia from elimination. But now that Keshia has left the building, everyone was scrambling to cover their secrets with their respective alliances.

Anyway, Ross Matthews kicked off this week’s challenge, which consisted of a game of golf. Whoever was able to win the game would become the next “Head Of Household”. And let’s just say the game wasn’t easy — as each player took a swing with their giant wooden golf club, they were hit by intense gusts of winds from surrounding fans on the course. Shannon Elizabeth nearly won the competition, which freaked out Ariadna Gutierrez because it would ruin her entire plan for the house (whatever that may be), but alas she didn’t. Ariadna actually won with the lowest time to get three different balls in the same hole.

Shannon was happy with Ariadna’s win because she thought that Ari would go along with the original plan to put Ross on the chopping block. Ross, however, thought she’d move to get Shannon out of the house. Such drama, right? And then, Brandi pushed for James Maslow to get kicked out of the house.

In the midst of all the drama, Omarosa spilled some more tea on life inside the White House. She defended Melania Trump, saying she speaks 7 different languages, so she has always been confused as to why people say she’s “not sharp”. Omarosa also confirmed that Donald Trump did redecorate the White House to his liking, but even he had restrictions on how much he could actually change. As she said, the White House is like a “museum,” so we understand why he could only change so much.

Anyway, Shannon desperately tried to talk to Ari before nominations were announced, but Metta World Peace blocked her from having any sort of conversation. Shannon eventually cried and pouted over the situation, and told James that she doesn’t have any friends in the house. Meanwhile, the team bugged out, as they felt Shannon shouldn’t have taken the situation so personally. In the end, Ari named James and Shannon as her nominations. So who will be eliminated? The next eviction is coming up on Friday, Feb. 16, at 8pm ET!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of the Feb. 14 episode of Celebrity Big Brother? Who do you think will go home on Feb. 16? Tell us below!