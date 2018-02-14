Zendaya & Blake Lively Stun At Michael Kors Watching Ashley Graham Walk The Runway

The Michael Kors Fall 2018 collection was on fire! Zendaya and Blake were special guests as Ashley Graham and Bella Hadid rocked the runway!

Love is in the air! Blake Lively, 30, wowed at the Michael Kors Fall 2018 show on February 14, wearing a very appropriate red patent leather trench coat. Her shoes were perfect for Valentine’s Day — they were white Christian Louboutin heels with red hearts on each foot. STUNNING. Her hair was in soft waves, by Rod Ortega. She wore L’Oreal makeup — love that! She looked perfect, as usual! She just admitted she lost her 61 pounds of baby weight 14 months after giving birth. SO healthy and realistic for moms! Zendaya was another front row favorite at MK, wearing a red jacket with a tan sleeveless trench on top. And a bold red lip! Perfect for the lovey dovey holiday!

Ashley Graham, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid all stunned on the runway. Joan wore black, slouchy sequin pants and a varsity-inspired tee. Ashley wore a black skirt with red roses, a leopard belt, a green sweater and a pink faux fur jacket. Dramatic pieces on their own, and styled together, it was a far-out look that she rocked with so much confidence! Bella wore a vintage-inspired midi dress. The black and white design had famous faces all over the print! See more pics of stars in the front row and models on the runway at the Michael Kors show in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Blake Lively’s red coat at Michael Kors?