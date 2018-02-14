Kendall Jenner’s BF Blake Griffin Sued By Ex For Palimony: You’ve Abandoned Your Family For Her

This just got ugly… Blake Griffin’s ex Brynn Cameron is suing the pro baller for support since leaving her to be with Kendall Jenner! Details!

Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend Blake Griffin, 28, just got slammed with a lawsuit from his baby mama! Brynn Cameron, 31, with whom he has 2 children, filed a palimony lawsuit demanding support after he left high and dry while he began chasing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, according to TMZ. Palimony is similar to alimony, except it pertains to unmarried relationships. In the lawsuit, Brynn reportedly claims that Blake promised to take care of her and their children. She also claims the NBA star insisted she give up her sports marketing position and interior design business for him.

The news outlet also shares that Brynn nods to Blake’s recent trade from the LA Clippers to the Detroit Pistons after being told he was the team’s future to illustrate the baller’s knowledge of broken promises. “Griffin himself, however, knows very well what breaching promises is all about,” the filing states. “After all, Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancee, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.” Want more photos of Blake and Kendall? Head right here.

Brynn, who was with Blake on and off for 8 years, alleges she played an integral role in his career up until the time he left her for the 22-year-old. “Cameron was not just the mother of Griffin’s children and their caregiver, she was also a constant support for Griffin — his personal assistant, meal planner, scheduler, stylist, publicist, party planner, nurse, nutritionist, branding expert, therapist, cheerleader, basketball and fitness consultant, and more… While Griffin is continuing to earn millions from his NBA and endorsement deals, Cameron and their children are homeless and cash-strapped. In Griffin’s absence, Cameron’s brother has had to provide Cameron and the children with financial support.”

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Brynn entitled to some cash from Blake or no? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.