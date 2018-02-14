14 Times Beyonce & JAY-Z Looked More In Love Than Ever After Cheating Scandal

It’s Valentine’s Day — And, what better way to celebrate, whether you’re single or not, than to stare at 14 photos of Bey and JAY?

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, are hip hop royalty; They’re style icons, and business moguls; Most would refer to their relationship as “goals.” However, that came to a screeching halt in April of 2016 when Beyonce dropped her now infamous album entitled, Lemonade. The 12-track album contained cryptic lyrics in each song that told a chronological story of how JAY cheated on Beyonce. But, the Carter family survived the infidelity. Now, Bey and JAY are better than ever. The couple welcomed twins, Sir and Rumi, who were born on June 13, 2017. And, February 14, will mark the Carter family’s first Valentine’s Day as a 5-member family. — Check out 14 of Bey and JAY’s best photos since pull through the cheating scandal!

Before things got good between the power couple, things had to go south. Long before Bey aired out their marital secrets in a visual album, Lemonade, JAY was surround by infidelity rumors. Since 2013, the rap legend was at the center of presumed scandal. And, things came to light when he was exposed in what’s now known as the 2014 #elevatorgate — When Solange confronted JAY about the cheating rumors in an elevator after the Met Ball.

So, after Bey dropped her bombshell album, subliminally telling her story, JAY did the same and put out 4:44 on June 13, 2017. However, it wasn’t a competitive album, or a hit back at his wife. It was his own truth — JAY finally alluded to being unfaithful on the title track of his new album. His lyrics said: “I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you.” JAY also apologized to Beyonce, telling “Becky with the good hair” to leave him alone. “Yeah, I’ll f–k up a good thing if you let me/ Let me alone, Becky/ A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich,” JAY said on 4:44.

One year after JAY dropped 4:44, he sat down with T Magazine‘s executive editor, Dean Banquet, to respond to his album and finally discuss his marriage to Beyonce before and after the cheating scandal. He told the outlet that he was unfaithful after he “shut down emotionally.” When Baquet asked how JAY and Bey first revealed to each other that they were making “very confessional, open albums” about their relationship, the rapper explained that he was by her side throughout the making of Lemonade.

Watch JAY discuss his situation within his marriage below.

JAY-Z talks #LEMONADE & joint album with Beyoncé: "We still have a lot of that music." pic.twitter.com/Gt42Ajymb3 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) November 29, 2017

