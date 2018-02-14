Barack & Michelle Obama’s Sweet Valentine’s Day Messages Will Make You Believe In Love

Couples goals! Former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama are sending each other the most loving Valentine’s Day messages that will melt your heart.

Remember the good old days when we had a first couple in the White House who openly loved, respected and adored each other? While they may be private citizens now, the love story that is Barack, 56, and Michelle Obama, 54, continues on and the former president and first lady showed their Valentine’s Day messages to each other on social media. Proving that they are forever couples goals, 44 shared a pic with his arm lovingly around his wife while she hugs him around the waist in return. Both are smiling with joy and he captioned the adorable pic, “Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better. Awwww! Best husband ever and as well as best president.

Michelle managed to one up her man by curating a Valentine’s playlist of love songs devoted to her sweetie. “Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!” she captioned a photo of the first couple at a formal dinner with her arm placed lovingly on his back. She called it, “Forever Mine: Michelle to Barack.”

The hit list included 44 songs in honor of him being our nation’s 44th president (she thinks of everything!) and contained the likes of Barry Gordy‘s sexy “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe,” Michelle’s BFF Beyonce‘s beautiful “Halo,” Rihanna and Calvin Harris‘ “We Found Love” and John Legend‘s ballad “All of Me.” We’ve never had a first couple who so totally adored and respected each other the way the Obamas did. Even after eight years in the White House they’re more in love than ever. Considering the ugly frostiness between the current couple who resides there, the Obamas’ grace, adoration and class are all the more appreciated.

You can check out Michelle’s amazing love song playlist right here.

