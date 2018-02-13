NBA All-Star Game: When Is The 2018 Event, Who’s Playing & More Vital Details

Get ready for the best ballers in the game to hit the court. It’s almost time for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, so find out the rosters, when it’s going down and all the other important info.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is on Feb. 18 at 8:20 PM ET. The biggest and brightest of the basketball court are heading to L.A.! The NBA All-Star game will take place in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, giving fans the chance to see stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant play on the same team as they go up against a squad featuring DeMar DeRozan, James Harden and KD’s teammate, Steph Curry. Plus, LeBron and Kyrie Irving are on the same side against since he left to become a Boston Celtics star. There’s so much wild drama, fans better tune in to TNT at 8:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT to watch every second.

Wait, it’s “Team Lebron” versus “Team Stephen” for this game? Yep. Instead of splitting people off in the traditional Eastern Conference and Western Conference squads, the format was changed to a draft-style. Fans still picked the starters – along with the media and current NBA players – and the two most popular players in the East and the West were named captains. Steph Curry won the West, while LeBron took the east. They drafted team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, no matter what conference they’re in. That’s why DeMar and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors are on Team Stephen, while KD will start next to LeBron on the East.

What are the Squads? Team LeBron includes the following starters: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers; Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors; last year’s MVP, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans; Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics; DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans, but he’s hurt so don’t expect a miracle.

LeBron’s reserves include: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs; Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards and Victor Oladipo, of the Indiana Pacers, were all called up to replace a bunch of injured players, per Bleacher Report. They’re in while Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks and John Wall of the Washington Wizards are injured.

Team Stephen sees Stephen staring alongside James Harden, DeMar, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Their reserves, all healthy, include: Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves; Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors; Al Horford, from the Boston Celtics; Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers; the aforementioned Kyle Lowry; Klay Thompson, another Golden State Warriors star; and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Halftime will get nerdy. Specifically, N.E.R.D. (the group featuring Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley) will perform the halftime show. Kevin Hart will open the show and introduce all the team, according to the NBA’s official site. Fergie will sing the U.S. national anthem, while Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian national anthem.

Anything else? The day before the All-Star game, they All-Star weekend will hold its annual Celebrity All-Star Game (featuring such celebs like Jamie Foxx, Bubba Watson, Drew Scott, and Nick Cannon). Feb. 17 will also see the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Challenge, and the Slam Dunk Contest. Aaron Gordon, Larry Nance Jr., Victor Oladipo, Dennis Smith Jr., and Donovan Mitchell will see whose dunk reigns supreme.

