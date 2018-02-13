Pancake Day: When Is It, Why’s It Called Shrove Tuesday & More To Know

Happy Pancake Day! Here’s what you shoud know to have the best Shrove Tuesday ever on Feb. 13!

1. Pancake Day is traditionally called Shrove Tuesday: “shrove” comes from the English word “shrive,” which means “to obtain absolution for one’s sins by Confession and doing penance.” Therefore, Shrove Tuesday is celebrated for Christians wishing to be “shriven” before Lent begins. It’s typically observed in English-speaking countries like the United States, England, and Ireland as Pancake Day, but also in Germany, the Netherlands, and some Spanish-speaking countries. Speaking of Lent:

2. It’s celebrated the Tuesday before Lent begins: the date of Shrove Tuesday/Pancake Day changes, but it’s always the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. In Christianity, that’s the start of the 40 days of fasting and sacrifice observed before Easter Sunday. Pancake Day exists as a way to cram as much rich food as you can into your day before having to give up the fun things in life. In the United States, you may recognize that as Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras! So, this is a fun and delicious way for people to go HAM before giving it all up for plainer foods and anything nice.

3: Some Christians are convinced that the four ingredients in pancakes represent the Christian faith: that would be flour for sustenance, eggs for creation, milk for purity, and salt for wholesomeness.

4. It’s preceded by Shrove Monday: what’s that? Shrove Monday is also known across the world as Rose Monday, Carnival Monday, Collop Monday, Merry Monday or Hall Monday. It’s part of the Carnival celebrations — a big party before Lent begins.

5. Here’s a foolproof recipe for pancakes: obviously, you’re going to need one. Ingredients needed are 1 and 1/2 cups of flour, 3 and 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder, 2 eggs, and 1 and 1/4 cups of milk. Mix it all together until smooth and fry in a pan until golden brown. And top with whatever you want!

HollywoodLifers, are you celebrating Pancake Day/Shrove Tuesday this year? Let us know!