‘Black Panther’: 5 Key Things To Know About Marvel’s Next Big Hit

‘Black Panther’ is gearing up to be one the biggest movies of 2018. Before you head to the theaters, here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated Marvel movie.

1. Black Panther has an all-star cast. Chadwick Boseman, 41, stars as the famed superhero Black Panther, also known as T’Challa. The movie also features Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, 34, as Nakia, The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, 39, as Okoye, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, 59, as Ramonda, Letitia Wright, 24, as Shuri, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, 41, as N’jobu, and Michael B. Jordan, 31, as Erik Killmonger. The movie follows T’Challa as he returns home to Wakanda, a technologically advanced nation, after the death of his father. T’Challa steps up to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. The character Black Panther made his debut in 1966 as the first black superhero of African descent in mainstream comic books.

2. The soundtrack is incredible. Black Panther: The Album was released Feb. 9. The album was produced and curated Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar, 30. The soundtrack features songs from SZA, 27, Travis Scott, 25, The Weeknd, 27, ScHoolboy Q, 31, Jorja Smith, 20, and more. “Respect to all the artist/producers that allowed me to execute a sound for the soundtrack. The concept of producing and composing a project other than my own has always been ideal… I appreciate the experience love ones… Continue to be great,” Kendrick tweeted on Feb. 11.

3. Captain America: Civil War gave us our first glimpse of Black Panther. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has released several movies, but Black Panther didn’t make his debut onscreen until the 2016 movie. Black Panther’s father, King T’Chaka, was killed in the film, and Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier was framed for the murder.

4. The women in Black Panther are total badasses. The country of Wakanda features all-female special forces. This group of strong women is known as the Dora Milaje and is led by Okoye. “The Dora Milaje are women who pledged their lives to the throne and to the security of the kingdom,” Danai says in one of the movie’s featurettes. The Dora Milaje represent tradition. On the other hand, you have Lupita’s Nakia, who challenges tradition.

5. The movie has already broken records and everyone is psyched for this movie. Black Panther broke Fandango’s presale ticket record for Marvel Cinematic Universe films in its first 24 hours. In addition, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, 45, wrote on Instagram that she will “buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.” Campbell’s has also released a new limited-edition Black Panther soup can label and will be hosting a free screening of Black Panther for local school and youth organizations in Cherry Hill, NJ on Feb. 15.

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, hits theaters everywhere on Feb. 16.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to go see Black Panther? Let us know!