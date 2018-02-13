Whoa! Tyrese has some lightening quick moves and used them to shove aside a female fan who rushed the stage and tried to jump him. We’ve got the wild video.

If you want to get a hug from Tyrese Gibson, you better ask first. One fan learned the hard way when she jumped up onstage during a concert and tried to wrap her arms around the 39-year-old. He had just finished up his set at the Valentine’s Love Jam set in Detroit on Feb. 9 and was winding things down, telling the screaming ladies in the audience how much he loved them. He then grabbed a towel to wipe the sweat off his face and when he looked back up there was a female fan charging toward him! In the video obtained by TMZ, she managed to almost get her arms around him, but Tyrese wasn’t having it. He quickly shoved her away with both hands.

Given, he looked totally shocked by her moves and he didn’t know what her intentions were. All he knew was that someone was storming at him and Tyrese just tried to protect himself. The woman seemed shocked that he spurned her sudden affection, bending over as his security team scurried to grab her and get her off stage. Tyrese looked a pretty flustered by what went down, taking a minute to calm himself. See pics of Tyrese, here.

All was good in the end though, as Tyrese put his open palm forward to the shocked audience in a “calm down, it’s okay” kind of gesture. He eventually moved forward and even greeted some of his adoring and screaming front row fans. It’s just so great that Tyrese is happy and able to focus on his career again after his rough 2017. He spent the latter part of the year in the middle of a bitter custody fight with his ex-wife Norma Gibson over their 10-year-old daughter Shayla. He had several very public social media meltdowns over it that had fans seriously concerned about his well-being. Now that Tyrese has 50-50 custody of his daughter, he’s finally able to stop going to court and start hitting the road to perform again.

