Travis Scott Majorly Inspired To Write New Music After Baby Stormi’s Birth: He’s ‘On Cloud Nine’

Travis Scott is a ‘changed man’ now that Stormi is here, and sources claim that the rapper’s creative juices are flowing. Will his next album be dedicated to his daughter?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and her arrival is “is having a major effect” on Travis’ music, as sources reveal to TMZ. “Travis has been on cloud nine since his first child’s birth,” the insiders say, and those close to Travis have apparently noticed that the “normally stoic” rapper is “now laughing a lot” and is acting “much calmer than usual.”

Fans of Travis’ music will like this next part. His “newfound peace” is giving him the inspiration he needs to work on his next record, according to the sources, and Stormi is apparently “getting props for it.” So sweet!

The new dad was reportedly at Kylie’s side “before and after the birth,” and insiders tell TMZ that he’s “become way more selective on which gigs he takes.” (Travis has a few nightclub and festival dates coming up, but otherwise, he’s laying low.) As one source says: “Only serious cash will pry him away from his baby girl.” See more photos of Travis and Kylie here.

We previously told you exclusively that Travis has easily taken to fatherhood, and is extremely hands-on with Stormi. He’s been helping Kylie change the baby’s diapers, and helping with feedings so the makeup mogul can get some rest.

