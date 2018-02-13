Tiffany Trump Rocks Sexiest Look Yet At NYFW: Sequin Top, Leggings & Straight Hair

She may be in law school, but Tiffany Trump took a break for New York Fashion Week! See her super hot ensemble as she left a party in the Big Apple.

Tiffany Trump is quite the fashionista, and she proved it by attending an exclusive New York Fashion Week party on a super chic ensemble. The president’s daughter put her incredible figure on display for the evening out, wearing skintight, black leggings paired with a navy, sequined shirt and long blue coat. She completed the look with black pumps and wore her blonde hair straight and down, putting her new bangs on display. For her beauty look, Tiffany wore dark eyeliner and mascara, but kept her complexion rosy and wore a simple, light pink on her lips, which matched her pink clutch.

Although Tiffany is currently in her first year of law school at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., she clearly made sure she had some time to jet over to New York and make an appearance during fashion’s biggest week! The party she went to was in honor of Philipp Plein’s newest collection, and was attended by a number of models, along with other stars like Tiny, Jackie Cruz and Bernice Burgos. Ever since Tiffany’s dad was campaigning for president, the public has been invested in her sense of style and this will be another gorgeous look to add to the list!

Before this, Tiffany attended her father’s first State of the Union address, where she stunned in a classy black and white dress, with her hair pulled back into a curly ponytail. Where do you guys think she’ll pop up next!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiffany’s NYFW look!?