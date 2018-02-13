‘Scandal/HTGAWM’ Crossover: Olivia & Annalise Unite In 18 Epic Photos

It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for! The worlds of ‘Scandal’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ will collide for one epic TGIT event. These are the photos you need to see!

There has yet to be a TGIT crossover, but Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder are ready to change all that. The back-to-back crossover episodes will air March 1. ABC has released new photos from the crossover, giving fans a taste at what to expect. Olivia (Kerry Washington) and Annalise (Viola Davis) team up and meet each other’s closest allies. Michaela (Aja Naomi King) is introduced to Fitz (Tony Goldwyn), while Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.) meets Annalise. This new team will have to work together to help Annalise fast-track a judicial reform class action to the United States Supreme Court.

This is Olivia’s first big case since leaving the White House. However, since she resigned, Annalise’s goal is going to be much tougher for Olivia than she thinks. Plus, Olivia is on the outs with her Gladiators. The first episode of the crossover is called “Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself” and was directed by Tony! In a first look promo, Olivia fiercely defends her territory. “This is my town, my game, my rules,” she tells Annalise. The How To Get Away With Murder hour is called “Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” Kerry and Cornelius will appear in that episode.

The logline for the HTGAWM episode reads: “As Annalise’s class-action case hangs in the balance, a meeting with the esteemed Washington D.C. fixer, Olivia Pope, proves to be crucial in getting the opportunity to argue her case in the nation’s highest court. Meanwhile, Bonnie discovers concerning information pertaining to Simon that threatens to expose what really happened during night he was shot.”

The TGIT crossover will start at 9 p.m. on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped for the Scandal and HTGAWM crossover? Let us know!