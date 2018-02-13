Meghan Markle Giggles As Prince Harry Gets Bitten By Pony On Scotland Trip: Watch

A pony totally broke Royal protocol and took a bite out of Prince Harry! Watch the moment that Meghan Markle thought was hilarious, too!

Don’t get upset; this pony was super tiny and barely nibbled Prince Harry‘s hand! Cruachan is obviously the sass king of Scotland, but formally, the Shetland pony is the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland. Tons of fans lined up at Edinburgh Castle to see Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle kick off their Scotland trip and were accidentally witnesses to the (admittedly pretty hilarious) incident. In the video, you can see that Harry and Meghan are totally thrilled with getting to pet the adorable pony. But Harry makes the mistake of absentmindedly touching Cruachan’s face while speaking to his handler. The pony really didn’t like that, and really didn’t care that he was dealing with royalty. He went in for a bite!

As you can see, it was barely a nibble and Harry yanked his hand away quickly before the pony could get in another chomp. Meghan was standing next to Harry while this happened and couldn’t help but laugh at her fiancé. She grabs his shoulders comfortingly as he tries to pretend that the moment didn’t happen, but she also can’t stop laughing. Same, girl. This isn’t the first time Cruachan’s had beef with the royal family. On Queen Elizabeth II‘s previous trip to Scotland, he tried to eat her beautiful bouquet of posies! Too good.

Meghan and Harry have more on their mind right now than sassy ponies. They’ve got a wedding to plan in just a matter of months! The royal couple announced that they’re getting married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — just three months from now! That would make any normal couple scream, but they’re not normal. They have an entire kingdom at their command to make this work. Going off what we’ve learned from Beauty and the Beast, they most likely have a lot of singing kitchenware available to plan it all.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan🐴 pic.twitter.com/3nzR9W6ZP5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

