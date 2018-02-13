‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Reunited In London & Even Taught Fans The Iconic ‘Shhh’

Grab the tissues, ‘PLL’ fans — most of the gang reunited in London over the weekend, and we’re freaking out over seeing everyone back together!

Pretty Little Liars said it’s final goodbye to fans in June 2017, but the cast proved they are still buddies at a fan convention on February 10 and 11 in Manchester, England. Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, Keegan Allen, Ian Harding, Huw Collins and Brant Daughtery were all in attendance, and by the looks of their social media posts they had a blast being back together! We’re so jealous we didn’t get to attend this fan convention and swoon over our faves in person, but grateful they documented so much of it online for us.

One of the best things we’ve seen from this amazing convention has to be Keegan asking the cast to show him how the show’s iconic “shhh” is done. Not only did Troian and Sasha get in on the act, but the guys proved they know how to do it, too! Well, at least two out of three of them did. While Huw and Brant proved they could do it properly, Ian thought it would be best to just start yelling “quiet” at everyone. Nope — not the same thing, Ian! You can check out the funny little clip from Keegan’s Twitter below:

“the famous SUSH”

not enough to just put your finger over your mouth…you gotta commit to the sound as well for a realistic representation.

Via @SleepintheGardn @brantdaugherty @huwjamescollins @SashaaPieterse

Unfortunately @IANMHARDING didn’t understand the exercise. pic.twitter.com/oQlRT0a7bF — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) February 11, 2018

