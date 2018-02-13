Another Phelps baby has arrived! Michael & his wife Nicole are officially 2-time parents after Nicole gave birth to a 2nd little one, making Boomer a big bro!

And baby makes four! Michael Phelps, 32, and his wife Nicole Johnson Phelps, 32, welcomed a precious baby on Feb. 12, according to his most recent Instagram post/announcement, making the duo official two-time parents! The little one, Beckett Richard Phelps, joins big brother Boomer Robert Phelps, 1, who we just know is going to make an amazing older sibling. Talk about an exciting time for the entire Phelps fam! Click here to see adorable pics of Boomer Phelps.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now,” Michael captioned a pic on his account, while his wife posted a similar shot with the following caption: “Our family grew by 1 yesterday 💗 meet Beckett Richard Phelps. I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier 💙💙💙.” See below!

Michael and Nicole announced their second pregnancy in August with an adorable photo of the model holding her son. “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!” she captioned the sweet pic, which features Boomer looking BEYOND excited. Michael has been super open about his love of fatherhood, so we can only imagine how excited HE was about becoming a dad for a second time. Despite winning 23 Olympic gold medals, the swimmer still thinks parenthood is his greatest accomplishment.

“It’s wild to think that a year has passed,” Michael gushed to TODAY Parents right around the time Boomer celebrated his first birthday. “Nicole and I will still look at each other like, ‘We have a child! This is our child.’ It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever, ever been able to be a part of.” How sweet is THAT? And now he and Nicole get to do it all over again! Congrats again, you two!

