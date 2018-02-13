Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault Two Months After Another Woman Claims He Raped Her

Nelly is allegedly under criminal investigation for sexual assault. His attorney released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com.

Nelly, 42, is reportedly under criminal investigation after an unidentified woman claims he sexually assaulted her on December 5 after his show at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex, England, according to TMZ. The accuser claims when she asked the rapper to take a photo with her, he placed his arm behind her in a tight manner, before he asked if she could stay and talk with him. After the woman and Nelly went to his dressing room, along with her friends, she alleged he asked her to go to another room next door. She claims when they arrived to the room, he took off his pants and began masturbating in front of her. The woman also alleges Nelly put his hand on her top and attempted to take it off. She also claimed he tried to kiss her, as she tried to leave the room.

The woman went on to allege that Nelly then put his right hand on the back of her head, and his left hand on her shoulder, to which she claims he forced her head down, and then put his erect penis into her mouth. She claims she ran out of the room, as Nelly called her a “c–t.” The woman says she did not report the alleged incident to police right away, because she didn’t think anyone would believe her, as reported by TMZ. Essex policed reportedly informed cops they have started a sexual assault investigation.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “These allegations arose after Ms. Green amended her suit for money to include a reference to these claims. The fact that the police are investigating these claims is not new information and Nelly welcomes a thorough investigation. Nelly is confident that once investigated, these claims will be determined to be disingenuous. Nelly was accompanied by his girlfriend during this tour and she was at his side throughout. It is important that police investigate every allegation of this nature.”

This report comes just a few months after another unidentified 21-year-old female claimed Nelly raped her on his tour bus in Auburn, Washington on October 7, 2017. The female’s lawyer, Karen Koehler, revealed in a formal letter on October 13, 2017, that her client was dropping her legal pursuits against the rapper. The letter, in part, stated that the accuser “cannot handle this” situation and is “about to break,” because of how it was catapulted into the media. The letter also stated that Nelly’s accuser feared her accusations wouldn’t be believed and that she felt as though she was no match to go up against a celebrity in her legal pursuits. Koehler, the accuser’s lawyer, also explained that she believed the system failed her client.

