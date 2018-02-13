Now that Ashley has given birth, Whitney’s thinking about kids of her own in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life!’ Watch now!

Whitney Thore was right there as Ashley gave birth to her first child. She saw everything, and it made her consider her future. “It made me want to have a baby because… I felt like, you know, I could do this,” she says to her mom and friend Todd in our EXCLUSIVE preview. She continues, “As a very, very single woman with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome), I’ve put a lot of thought into how I might have or procure a baby in the future, and I’ve always landed on either a sperm donor or adoption. Now I do’t know if I can even get pregnant, but if I go the sperm donor route, I’ve obviously looked at the men closest to me in my life.”

Well, one of those men is none other than Todd! She puts him on the spot in a big way on their drive. Whitney asks Todd whether or not he would volunteer his sperm! The moment is an awkward one for Todd, to say the least. “While I’m flattered beyond all reason, it’s going to be a no from me,” Todd says. He does admit that he would sell his sperm to a random woman, and Whitney’s not happy about that: “Why would you not willingly give me your sperm? I’m not asking you to give it to me the old fashioned way.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC. Stay tuned for more My Big Fat Fabulous Life scoop on HollywoodLife!

