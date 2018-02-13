Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson: 1st Pics Of Their Adorable Newborn Revealed

Get ready for cuteness overload! Just as expected, Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson’s 2nd bundle of joy is beyond precious, and we are loving the 1st pics they’ve shared with fans!

It’s official — Michael Phelps, 32, and Nicole Johnson Phelps, 32, make the cutest babies ever! Already proud parents to adorable son Boomer Phelps, 1, the couple expanded their fam on Feb. 12, and their newest little one is JUST as irresistible! Less than a day after welcoming the infant, Beckett Richard Phelps, Michael and Nicole took to Instagram to share the first pics of their newborn — and our hearts are melting. Talk about a precious family! Click here to see cute pics of Boomer Phelps.

“Magical moments yesterday… Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now,” Michael captioned a pic on his account, while his wife posted a similar shot with the following caption: “Our family grew by 1 yesterday 💗 meet Beckett Richard Phelps. I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier 💙💙💙.”

Michael and Nicole have never been shy about showing off how adorable Boomer is, so we’re hoping their newest addition will get the same treatment. After all, the duo created an Instagram handle for their first-born just about a month after he was born in 2016! Since then, fans have been updated regularly on what Boomer is up to and how big he’s been getting. As evident from all the photos, Michael and Nicole seem to be loving their lives as parents — and Michael himself has been open about how much being a dad means to him.

“We are so fortunate to have a healthy and happy baby and hopefully more coming soon,” Michael told People mag in a past interview soon after Boomer was born. And now that Michael’s in retirement, he’ll have even more time to spend with the kids at home! “I think that is the coolest thing, watching him grow, and watching him figure out new things,” the Olympian said of Boomer in July. Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t baby Phelps adorable? Are you hoping to see more pics of the little one soon?