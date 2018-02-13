Meghan Markle Rocks $2900 Green Tartan Burberry Coat & Scots Are Swooning: See Pics
Meghan Markle looked stunning during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland with Prince Harry on Feb. 13, and we’ve got all the details on her luxe ensemble here! How fitting is that plaid?!
Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, made a gorgeous couple as usual during their time at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, and we’re absolutely obsessed with Megan’s plaid coat. She looked amazing in a Burberry double-breasted tartan wool and cashmere-blend coat — which goes for $2,895 USD — a pair of Veronica Beard pants, and a green crossbody bag from the Edinburgh-based designer Strathberry, which is currently sold out.
It was Meghan’s first time visiting the country, and she definitely made a good outfit choice. Plaid definitely suits her, and of course it plays homage to the Scots! Click through the gallery, attached, to see more pics of Meghan visiting Scotland.
Meghan was all smiles on the outing, and when you see the video of Prince Harry getting bitten by a Shetland pony, you will be, too. Can you blame her for laughing?! See photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry here.
ICYMI, Harry and Meghan also revealed the exact time of their wedding, which will take place on May 19! The former Suits actress will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12:00 PM, so be sure to mark your calendar. It’s been too long since we’ve had a royal wedding!
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th. They have today confirmed that their wedding will begin at 12noon, followed by a carriage procession at 1pm around Windsor Town, and reception at St George's Hall. Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family. 📷PA
