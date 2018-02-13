Lena Dunham, 31, Has Full Hysterectomy To Remove Her Uterus & End Endometriosis Pain

Lena Dunham opened up to ‘Vogue Magazine’ with the shocking news that she recently had a full hysterectomy to help end her battle with endometriosis pain. Will she still have kids?

Lena Dunham, 31, bravely admitted to the devastating news of having to get a full hysterectomy, which removes both the uterus and the cervix, a few months ago in order to get rid of the constant pain she suffered from endometriosis, a disorder that causes tissue to build up on the outside of the uterus. The actress told her story in an essay featured in the March issue of Vogue Magazine and it truly showcased her honesty and desire to be open with her fans. The Girls star revealed that although it was a tough decision, she chose to have the elective surgery because she was fed up with having “years of complex surgeries measuring in the double digits” and alternative treatments that included “pelvic floor therapy, massage therapy, pain therapy, color therapy, acupuncture.”

During the hysterectomy, doctors realized Lena also had other concerning issues making her diagnosis worse than she thought. “In addition to endometrial disease, an odd hump-like protrusion and a septum running down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, a.k.a. my period running in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood,” she shared in the essay. “My ovary was settled in on the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Let’s please not even talk about my uterine lining. The only beautiful details is that the organ — which is meant to be shaped like a light bulb — was shaped like a heart.”

Back in Apr. 2017, before the hysterectomy, Lena thought she was in the clear after having her fifth surgery to remove her ovaries from her rectal wall but unfortunately, she was hospitalized again within a month causing her to cancel her speaking tour. Despite the fact that she now won’t be able to have a child on her own, Lena has expressed a serious determination of having a child by other means in the future. “I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now,” she revealed. “Soon I’ll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might.”

We continue to wish Lena well and send her healing wishes during her trying time.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Lena had her uterus and cervix removed? Let us know in the comments below.