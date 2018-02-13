Kim Zolciak Goes Topless In Bikini Pics With Husband Kroy & Her Daughter’s Not Having It

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are enjoying their beach getaway — So much, that Kim took a getaway from her clothes! Here’s what her daughter, Ariana had to say!

Kim Zolciak, 39, and Kroy Biermann, 32, jetted off to a tropical destination for a little R&R before the new season of Don’t Be Tardy begins filming. And, their romantic getaway doesn’t seem to have a no shirt, no shoes policy. Kim took to Instagram on Monday, February 12, where she posted a series of topless photos while on the beach with her husband. The pair were all smiles as she only covered up in leopard bathing suits bottoms, with her chest covered by Kroy’s shoulder. While the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was greeted with praise in the comments of her photos, her daughter Ariana Biermann, 16, had a a crucial question for her mother — “Where is ur top?” Kim eventually answered her daughter in the comments, writing “@arianabiermann it’s on you can’t see it?” We don’t know about you, but, in Ariana’s defense, we don’t see Kim’s top either…

Despite some mixed reviews from Kim’s topless photos, Kroy informed his Snapchat followers that all is good is lover’s paradise. “Happy life Happy Wife,” he wrote on a snap of the two smiling and cuddling on the beach. Kim even captioned her photos with loving messages to her husband. “I would go to the end of this earth for you my love, my best friend, my strength, my heart, and my world,” she wrote next to her first topless photo. Kim and Kroy have been married for six years, and renewed their vows in May 2017 to mark seven years since they met first met.

The couple’s romantic getaway comes after Kim — who is mom to Ariana, Brielle, 20, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4 — admitted she wants a seventh baby. During an interview with Steve Harvey, 60, on January 4, Kim even revealed that she wants Kroy to reverse his vasectomy, which he had gotten after the birth of their twins.

Meanwhile, Kim’s topless photo also comes just days after she shared a makeup and wig-free selfie. “I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” she captioned the toned-down picture. “I love being a woman, dressing up, and I also love running around in my La Perla pajamas bottoms (that are old as s— — I wear them every day) and my bathrobe.”

