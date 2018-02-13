Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Reportedly ‘Back On’ After ‘Robsten’ Parties Together In LA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘officially’ dating again, according to a new report, which claims they rekindled their relationship after a romantic getaway!

True love always finds its way back! — Katy Perry, 33, and Orlando Bloom, 41, “are back on,” a source tells The Sun Online! “Katy wants to make things work this time around.” The insider admits that the singer “tried, but she couldn’t cut him off,” adding, “She cares too much about him.” However, this time around, the pair are reportedly “keeping things low key — but they’re back together.” Katy and Orlando split in early 2017.

Rumors that Katy and Orlando had rekindled their romance began to spread in early January 2018, when they were together on holiday in the Maldives. Before that, the two were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert in LA back in August 2017. The on-again, off-again lovers have also been teasing a reconciliation by flirting on social media — They’ve been liking one another’s photos and leaving comments throughout their split… or lack there of.

Katy and Orlando originally announced their split in late February, 2017, just days after they seemed happier than ever at numerous Oscars parties. At the time their reps gave a joint statement which read, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando [Bloom] and Katy [Perry] are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

This news happens to fall on the same day news broke that Katy’s ex, Robert Pattinson, 31, and his ex, Kristen Stewart, 27, were apparently seen together at Edendale in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on February 11. “Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my highschool twilight fantasies,” one witness tweeted on February 12 after spotting the pair. Learn more about Robsten, here.

