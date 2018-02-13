John Krasinski Is Totally Down For ‘The Office’ Revival: ‘I’d Love’ To Do It

While reports swirl of a ‘The Office’ revival, John Krasinski revealed he would 100% be down to bring Jim Halpert back to the small screen.

John Krasinski, 38, thinks a revival of his hit show, The Office, would be amazing. The problem? No one has called him about it yet, which he seems pretty upset about! “I hear that. On the internet. Guess who didn’t get a call? Me.” John shared when Ellen DeGeneres mentioned the reports that The Office was being brought back to TV. “What does that say? NBC’s like, you know who we didn’t like? Jim.” While John is waiting for that call, he was more than happy to tell Ellen he’s down to do it — you know, if the call ever comes.

“Oh my God, are you kidding? I’d love to do, I’d love to get that gang back together,” Jim said, excited. Interestingly enough, Jenna Fischer, 43, also revealed that she hasn’t received any calls about The Office revival. “I don’t know anything about ‘The Office’ revival,” she told a room full of press at the Television Critics Association in January 2018. Though she didn’t seem opposed to the idea of bringing Pam back to life, an EP on her new show, Splitting Up Together, quickly shot it down by saying, “But no.” Yikes! Maybe John can convince her otherwise? There’s no Jim without Pam, or vice versa!

