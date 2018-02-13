Galentine’s Day Gift Guide: Two Celeb Stylists Reveal Top Picks For Your BFF

Peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, Gigi and Kendall. Some things just go together. This Galentine’s Day, spoil your BFF with these gift ideas!

Celebrity fashion stylist Kimmy Erin Kertes and Jewelry Expert Tanya Dukes are giving you a few ideas to wow your favorite woman this Valentine’s Day — or should we say GALentine’s Day!

“1. The Skinny Stunnas — Lately, besties Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are all about the skinny shades. Kimmy says it’s totally fun and affordable to give your gal a stylish pair of shades to block out the sun’s rays. Plus, they protect against wrinkles!

2. Trendy Jewelry –– Another great gift is a piece of trendy jewelry like a choker with a diamond accent. You don’t need to drop serious cash, but a small diamond on the necklace will add some sparkle and shine, plus show your BFF how much you love her.

3. The Get It Girl — For the #ladyboss running her own business, Tanya Dukes recommends a rose gold and diamond watch. It’s a gorgeous and classic combination that will never go out of style.

4. Go Bling or Go Home — “Specifically, diamond ear hardware is all the rage this season.” Tanya says it’s great to mix and match cuffs, studs, hoops, chandeliers — the more bling the better! Depending on your budget, you could get real diamonds, or you could save by shopping at a place like Claire’s — that’s where Khloe Kardashian gets her hoops!

5. Fanny Packs — Yes, you read that right! Belt bags are totally trendy, and stars like Kendall love them. They were also all over the Spring 2018 runways, including at Versace and Alexander Wang. Fringed styles have a fun, boho vibe.

Check out more Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day gift ideas in the guide attached!

HollywoodLifers, what are you getting your Galentine this year?