Bristol Palin & Husband Dakota Meyer Reportedly Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

Bristol Palin and her husband, Dakota Meyer have called it quits, according to a new report which claims they’ve been living separately!

Bristol Palin, 27, and husband Dakota Meyer, 29, have split after two years of marriage, according to TMZ. The pair have reportedly been living apart, however, it’s unclear for how long. Despite the breakup report, there is no evidence to support that the two have officially filed for divorce. Bristol and Dakota tied the know in 2016, and have two daughters together — Sailor Grace, 3, and Atlee Bay, 9 months. Bristol is also has a son, Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston-Palin, 10, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Levi Johnston.

One obvious hint that Bristol and Dakota, a former Marine, may not be together is the fact that they no longer follow each other on Instagram. — A social media platform they both use regularly. Dakota’s last post with Bristol present was of a family photo from January 7, 2018, captioned, “What matters”. And, Bristol’s last containing Dakota was from Christmas 2017. Another indication their marriage may be over also appears on their individual Instagram accounts, where as of recently, both Bristol and Dakota have been photographed without their wedding rings.

As of February 9, Dakota has been picture on his Instagram without his black wedding band. His last photograph with his ring still on was from January 18. Bristol posted a mirror selfie with her son, Tripp, on December 7, 2017, where she was without her wedding ring. But, just three days later she appeared to be wearing it in family photos she posted to Instagram. However, by the time December 25, 2017 rolled around, Bristol began posting the rest of her photos without her wedding ring.

When Bristol and Dakota married they announced in a statement [via Entertainment Tonight], “We are so happy to share with loved ones the wonderful news that we got married!” They continued by saying, “Hard work and God’s grace are the foundation of our new life together… with the love and support of our family we know we can get through anything,” The two engaged in March 2015, but called off their wedding one month later, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle. The two never confirmed that they had gotten back together, but their Instagram photos noted just that, and Bristol was later seen wearing her engagement ring again.

This story is still developing…

