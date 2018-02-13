Beyonce Steering JAY-Z Away From Acting Dreams After She Catches Actress Touching His Chest

Beyonce is not ready for Jay-Z to start acting because she rather not deal with him having a love interest in a future project. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Jay-Z, 48, has been thinking about showcasing his talents in other things like acting, but after Beyonce, 36, had to stop an actress from hitting on her man at a previous event, she’s not too keen on the idea! “Jay knows exactly where his money comes from and that is in music but as a entrepreneur he wants to dive into many other things in business and would love to even step more into acting,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But what ends up happening in acting is you have the chance of having a love interest and with Jay’s wandering eye the one thing Beyonce doesn’t want is to give him options. So if it was up to Bey, and she certainly tells him, she’d rather have him stick to music because you can’t hook up with a microphone.” Woah! It sounds like Bey definitely wants Jay all to herself. After being together for almost 15 years and sharing three children together, we don’t blame her!

Beyonce may be feeling cautious, but the two lovebirds have seemed to be enjoying their time together and recently took an early Valentine’s Day trip to Miami, where they got cozy on a yacht. Bey and Jay have both been open about their marital troubles in the past and Jay even admitted to cheating on Bey during a rough time. After going through a rocky road, it’s no surprise that Beyonce would be weary of any women having to get close to her hubby, but it’s good to see the hip-hop royals still going strong as lovers and parents.

Bey proved to be a devoted wife when she was by Jay’s side at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. Although they both looked amazing, their daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, was the one who stole the spotlight that night due to her sassy side telling her parents to calm down after clapping. We can’t help but love this family and we can’t wait to see what they get up to next!

