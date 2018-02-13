Beyonce and Jay-Z took some intimate time out for each other during a romantic Valentine’s Day weekend getaway in Miami and they looked cozier than ever!

Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, may be busy with their three children lately but that didn’t stop them from getting away for a weekend alone together in Miami and they sure looked like they had a good time! The early Valentine’s Day trip, which took place on Feb. 9 and 10, gave Bey and Jay a chance for some cozy time watching the sunset on a glorious yacht and their happy smiles definitely reflected their long time love! Jay chose to spend the weekend in a comfortable tracksuit while Beyonce looked gorgeous with her long hair in braids. She wore a bright green dress on one day of the trip and a casual sweatshirt from her Ivy Park clothing line on the other. The couple also met up with an entourage of friends for part of the getaway.

The happily married duo may have had a great time together in Miami but things haven’t always been easy for them. They’ve both been very open about their marital struggles in their music and in interviews, especially since June of last year when Jay’s tell-all album 4:44 was released. The talented musicians always steal the spotlight when they step out for a public event together. From the Grammy Awards to sweet family outings with their kids, Blue Ivy, 6, and 8-month-old twins Rumi & Sir, Bey and Jay have been looking happier and better than ever.

Although Bey and Jay are considered hip-hop royalty, they also have feelings just like us! They recently made headlines when word got out that Beyonce made sure to let an actress, who was hitting on her husband, know that he was hers! Despite the ups and downs these two have had, one thing is for certain: they always seem crazy in love!

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy seeing pics of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s time on a yacht? Let us know!