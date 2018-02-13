Stiles & Lydia, Ross & Rachel & More Of TV’s Epic First Kisses

In honor of Valentine’s Day, HollywoodLife is taking a look back at the most swoon-worthy first kisses we’ve ever seen on TV. Join us!

TV lovers, you remember the moment your favorite ship first locked lips. You knew it was coming, the build up was killing you, and once it happened it was like watching fireworks on the 4th of July! As we all get into the loving spirit for Valentine’s Day, HollywoodLife wanted to remind us about some of the BEST first kisses we’ve seen on TV over the past few years. This includes the iconic Stiles and Lydia kiss on Teen Wolf, the first time Arizona kissed Callie on Grey’s Anatomy, and you’ll never forget the first time Rachel kissed Ross on Friends. So, lets get to the swooning, shall we?

We’re kicking this off by taking things back to 2004 — the year Kate and Sawyer shared their first kiss on Lost. Sure, it was because Sawyer basically extorted a kiss out of Kate, but it was pretty awesome, wasn’t it? Most fans didn’t even know they were shipping Kate and Sawyer until that kiss! Now we’re fast forwarding to 2013, when the “Cooler” episode of New Girl aired. We waited two seasons for it, but finally — FINALLY — Nick and Jess kissed! And lets be honest, that first kiss in the hallway when Nick grabs Jess by the arm and pulls her in? That kiss was incredible. Probably one of the best first kisses in TV history, if we’re being honest.

Now, lets get back to Stiles and Lydia on Teen Wolf. Their first kiss in season three was almost accidental but nowhere near comical. While Stiles was having a panic attack in the locker room, Lydia thought quickly and kissed him — later telling him that she did it because kissing forced him to breathe. However, the magic of the kiss was written all over their faces: Stiles stunned that Lydia made the move, and Lydia confused at how she felt about it. Then there was Ross and Rachel’s first kiss which, contrary to popular belief, did not happen in Central Perk. It actually happened in the fifth episode of season one, when Ross helps Rachel fight back against a nasty woman in the laundromat. It’s a quick, excited kiss from Rachel but it’s enough to make Ross walk into a dryer door. Whoops!

Also included in our gallery of TV’s best first kisses? Rick and Michonne on The Walking Dead, Scully and Mulder on The X-Files, Kurt and Blaine on Glee, Buffy and Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Jim and Pam on The Office. Check them out right here!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which TV kiss is your all time FAVORITE? Comment below and be sure to share why!