Bekah M. Disses Arie After Elimination: I Wanted Peter To Be The Bachelor When I Signed Up

Bekah M. was smitten with Arie on ‘The Bachelor,’ but when she first signed up for the show, he wasn’t her first pick when it came to suitors! Watch here.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. had to send three girls home on the Feb. 12 episode of The Bachelor, but perhaps the most shocking of them all was his decision to let Bekah M., who arguably got more airtime than anyone else this season, go. After the episode aired, Bekah appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for an interview, where she explained why she decided to sign up for The Bachelor, despite being only 22 years old. “I have been a fan of the show for years,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “And I’ve been saying for the past three or four years…I’ve been telling all my family and friends that I’m going to go on The Bachelor one day.”

That’s when Jimmy asked Bekah if she would’ve went on the show regardless of who the guy was, and in her response, she threw some shade at Arie. “Well, I was hoping it would be Peter [Kraus],” she admitted. “But it ended up being Arie, so…” After Peter was the runner-up on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, fans were dying for him to be named the next Bachelor, but instead, the honor went to Arie, who last appeared on the franchise in 2012 during Emily Maynard’s season. Meanwhile, throughout this entire season, Bekah has been a focal point of the show’s drama because of her young age — she’s 14 years Arie’s junior.

Bekah was sent home during a three-on-one date with Arie, Kendall and Tia, who decided to confront Arie and let him know she didn’t think the now 23-year-old was ready for a serious relationship. It seems the move has created some tension between Bekah and Tia in real life, as Bekah admitted that she only talks to Tia when she has to these days. Looks like we’ll see how it’s all shaken out when the ladies come together on Women Tell All later this month!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bekah being eliminated? Do you think she would’ve been a better it with Peter?