Your fave Bachelor Nation alums and international stars are uniting for some fun and romance during this frigid winter. Read our ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ live blog now!

The USA team features some of the most beloved Bachelor Nation stars who are ready to find love again. Ben Higgins is “ready to turn the page” after his heartbreaking split from Lauren Bushnell. He wants to find himself again with somebody. Bibiana Juliana from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season has bounced back quickly after her exit from The Bachelor and wants to find a long-term partner. Dean Unglert from Rachel Lindsay’s season admits he was “kind of a jerk” on Bachelor In Paradise. He’s done some “self-reflection” and is a changed man. Josiah Graham feels the same way. Clare Crawley from Juan Pablo Galavis’s season has decided to come out of retirement for Winter Games. Lesley Murphy from Sean Lowe’s season recently had a double mastectomy and hasn’t been with anyone since. She wants to open her heart again. And then there’s Ashley I., who is well aware of her reputation. She swears she’s not going to cry this time, but we’ve all seen those previews…

The international is full of bachelors and bachelorettes from all over the globe. Yuki from Japan doesn’t speak much English, but she does know how to say “I love you” and “will you marry me?” Good to know, Yuki. There’s Kevin and Benoit from Canada, who are very easy on the eyes. Zoe’s from China, Laura’s from the United Kingdom. Courtney and Tiffany have traveled all the way from Australia. Nastassia and Rebecca are joining the show from Sweden. But that’s not all. There’s Jenny from Finland, Ally and Lily from New Zealand, and Christian from Germany.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, the OG Bachelorette couple, carry the lantern which represents the “flame of passion and love.” No, I am not making this up. So here’s how it will all go down: the contestants will compete in winter sporting events. The guys will compete against guys, and the girls will compete against girls. There will be male and female winner of every event, and those two will earn a date card. At the end of the Games, Bachelor Winter Games champions will be crowned.

The connections between these gorgeous cast members start instantly. Lesley and Dean immediately hit it off, as do Bibiana and Kevin. However, Ashley I. has her eye on Kevin. Josiah and Ally make Bachelor Winter Games history with their steamy makeout session early on in the night.

The first event, taking place at The Hermitage Club in Vermont, is a biathlon that combines skiing and marksmanship. Ally falls on her tailbone during practice and doesn’t compete. Josiah really wants to win to take her out on a date, but he fall short of victory. After a close race between Luke and Benoit, the latter edges out the win in the first run. Benoit, Luke, and Ben move on to the next round. In the second heat, Dean edges out the win. In the women’s first qualifiers, Stassi and Rebecca come out on top. In the final rounds, Rebecca and Kevin win.

Kevin chooses Bibiana for his date, which causes Ashley I. to break down in tears. Rebecca picks Luke for her date night, and they seem to hit it off. While these couples are off on their dates, Benoit and Clare are K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

