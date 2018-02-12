Seinne Fleming: 5 Things To Know About The Beautiful ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

Seinne Fleming is one of the gorgeous girls still in the running for Arie’s heart on ‘The Bachelor.’ Before the new episode, here’s what you need to know about the season 22 contestant.

1. She’s a Yale graduate! Seinne, 27, majored in economics at the Ivy League university. She was at Yale from 2008 to 2012. She also performed with Yale’s student-run dance company called Yaledancers and the Yale Dramatic Association. She was also a member of the Yale Black Women’s Coalition.

2. She works in real estate. Seinne is now an associate at Latitude Management Real Estate Investors. She works in the Los Angeles area. In her free time, she loves to model. She’s been modeling on and off since she was a teenager.

3. She’s traveled all over the world. She studied abroad to Rio de Janeiro and Milan while at Yale. Right after graduating, Seinne backpacked in India for 5 weeks. In the last year, she’s also traveled to Thailand and Dubai.

4. Rachel Lindsay wants Seinne to be the next Bachelorette. “I am rooting for for someone in particular,” Rachel, who made history as the franchise’s first black Bachelorette, said at the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Fashion Show, according to Bustle. “I think Seinne is absolutely amazing. So I’m rooting for her. If not to win, then to be the next Bachelorette.” Host Chris Harrison is also impressed. “This girl is flat out impressive,” he told PEOPLE. “She’s incredibly intelligent and she definitely has this zest for life that Arie is in awe of. He’s a little bit mesmerized by her.”

5. She’s extremely adventurous. The last adventure she went on was an 18-story repel for shatterproof.org. She’s clearly a thrill seeker!

