Chloe Kim: 5 Things About USA’s Teenage Snowboarding Phenom Competing At The Winter Olympics

She’s barely old enough to drive but not too young to fly. Chloe Kim, at 17-years-old, is the fave to win the women’s halfpipe at the Winter Olympics so get to know about her.

1. She’s been on a snowboard since she was a toddler. One of the biggest stars of Team USA won’t turn 18 until April. Chloe Kim, 17, a Long Beach, California native, is one of the four Americans to qualify for the women’s halfpipe final at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Along with Kelly Clark, 34, Arielle Gold, 21, and Maddie Mastro, 17, Chloe looks to bring the gold home to the USA. Many think Chloe is undefeatable, especially since she’s been snowboarding since she was 4-years-old.

As a toddler, her father put her on a snowboard at their local resort in Mountain High, California, according to US Ski & Snowboard’s official website. Two years later, she was competing as Team Mountain High and in 2013, she joined up with U.S. Snowboarding.

2. Yes, she’s really that good. Though Chloe was too young to compete at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, she has plenty of gold. She’s the first American to win a gold medal in the Winter Youth Olympics games, picking up a pair of golden medals in halfpipe and slope style in 2016. By that time, she had a handful of Winter X Games medals. In 2015, when Chloe beat Kelly Clark to take the gold in the super pipe event, she was the then youngest gold medalist (until the next year, when Kelly Sildaru, at age 13, won gold.)

3. She and Shaun White have something in common – perfection. Chloe is also the first woman to land back-to-back 1080 spins in a snowboarding competition, according to NBC News. At age 15, she pulled off this amazing feat during the women’s halfpipe event at the 2016 U.S. Snowboarding Grand Prix. Her run was the first perfect score in high-level competition since Shaun White, 31, scored a perfect 100 during the 2012 Winter X Games.

4. The Pyeongchang games are extra special for her. Chloe is a first-generation Korean American, as her father emigrated from South Korea to the US in 1981. So, the chance to participate in the 2018 games in South Korea is a big deal. “It’s very special,” Kim told CNN. “I feel like I have this unique opportunity to represent both Korea and the US. Everyone’s really happy and I think this is the best scenario ever. At the end of the day, I’m so grateful that I get to be out here and represent the US in the country that my family came from. It’s a very big blessing.”

The road to the Olympic Winter Games wasn’t easy, but I’m lucky to have this support system behind me. I can’t wait to represent the U.S. with my family there to cheer me on! Follow me and @SamsungMobileUS on our journey to PyeongChang! pic.twitter.com/d6BjRfJit0 — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 9, 2018

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

5. She’s the definition of chill. The pressure of competing at the Olympics might make some other athletes focus laser-like on the task at hand. Not Chloe. While competing in the qualifying rounds of the women’s halfpipe on Feb. 12, she was so chill, she was actually craving a frozen treat. “Could be down for some ice cream rn,” she tweeted after her first run, in which she earned a 91.50, per Yahoo Sports. When someone asked if she was tweeting while competing, she replied, “Yes… ” Then she went out and posted a score of 95.50, while the rest of the field didn’t score higher than 87.50.

Sweets might be the key to her success. A day before that qualifying round, Chloe tweeted, “Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro.” Someone better get her all the churros if she wins gold.

To learn more about Chloe, visit teamusa.org.

