Alina Zagitova: 5 Things To Know About Russian Skater, 15, Who’s A Giant Sensation

After flawlessly securing the silver for the Olympic Athletes from Russia, everyone wants to know who Alina Zagitova, 15, is! Here’s 5 facts about the skating sensation!

1. Alina Zagitova, 15, is a Russian figure skater. — She began figure skating at age 5, started professionally training at age 7, and by age 13, she and her grandmother moved to an apartment in Moscow so she could train with a new coach,” according to NBC Olympics. After a flawless performance in her Olympic debut, Zagitova secured silver in the team event for the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) in Pyeongchang at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She will compete against her training partner Evgenia Medvedeva — who she shares coach Eteri Tutberidze with in the all-Russian contest for the women’s gold on February 21 and 23. Just last month [January 2018], Zagitova handed Medvedeva her first defeat in more than two years at the European championships in Moscow, winning gold in front of her home crowd.

2. Zagiotva was named after a famous figure skater. — After going nameless for a year, her parents decided to name her “Alina” after watching Russian rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva. “I was named in her honour. When I was born, they did not give me a name until I was one year old,” she said, according to Pyeong Chang 2018. “Once my parents watched gymnastics. Alina Kabaeva was competing, they looked at each other and decided to call me this name – Alina. I know how strong her character is. And I liked very much how she performed.”

3. Ahead of the Winter Olympics, Zagitova’s resume was already impressive. — She won gold medals at the exclusive 2016-17 Junior Grand Prix Final, the 2017 European Youth Olympics, and the 2017 World Junior Championships.

4. She reportedly left her family at a young age to train, and does not have many friends because of it. — Zagitova reportedly left her family in their native, Izhevsk to train in Moscow, Russia. Now, she reportedly sees her family once every two months.

5. Athletics runs in her family. — Zagitova’s father, Ilnaz played ice hockey at national level and is currently an ice hockey coach. Her sister, Sabina, has also competed in figure skating.

