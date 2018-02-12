‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Which 4 Girls Will Get To Bring Arie Home To Meet Their Families?

Seven women are left vying for Arie’s heart on ‘The Bachelor,’ but only four will make it through the Feb. 12 episode. Catch up on everything that went down in our recap!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his seven remaining ladies are in Tuscany, Italy on the Feb. 12 episode, where they’re staying at the gorgeous Renaissance Tuscany. This week, there are three one-on-one dates, one group date, and one rose ceremony, which means the women HAVE to receive a rose on their dates to stick around. The first one-on-one goes to Becca K. During a daytime picnic, Becca and Arie have a very real conversation about where their relationship stands, and she assures him that she’s sticking around because she’s committed to their future.

Over dinner, Becca and Arie discuss the possibility of her taking him home, and she admits that she’s falling for him. At the end of the evening, he gives her the rose, assuring her spot in the final four. Meanwhile, Jacqueline is having doubts about her relationship with Arie, and doesn’t know if they’re serious enough for her to bring him home to her family. She takes matters into her own hands and goes to talk to him about it after his date with Becca. Jacqueline admits to Arie that she’s not confident enough in her feelings to warrant a hometown date. With that, Jacqueline sends herself home.

The next one-on-one is for Lauren B, which comes as a bit of a surprise, as she just had a solo date last week. Arie makes it clear that he wants Lauren to open up even more on this date, but she has reservations, as she was previously engaged and had her heart broken. Lauren tells Arie that she’s starting to fall in love with him, but things get incredibly awkward when he leaves the table after her vulnerable confession.

However, Arie admits that he’s really just super nervous because he’s so confident in his relationship with Lauren. He gladly gives her the rose, and explains that he’s “falling so deeply in love” with her. WHOA! This is by far Arie’s most serious date yet, and his feelings for Lauren definitely seem real.

Seinne gets the final one-on-one date, which starts off with a cooking class with a traditional Italian family. Arie brings up some concerns about whether or not he and Seinne are serious enough for him to meet her family. The conversation over dinner is a bit uncomfortable, and Arie admits that there’s something “off” for him. He simply doesn’t feel for Seinne what he felt for Lauren and Becca on the previous one-on-ones. It ends with him letting her go without a rose.

The episode concludes with the Bekah, Tia and Kendall group date. Arie and Kendall discuss plans for the future even beyond next week’s hometowns, and she tells him she’d be willing to relocate to be with him after the show. Meanwhile, Bekah is struggling with being away from home, and Tia expresses concern over whether or not the 22-year-old is ready for something serious. She even brings it up with Arie, letting him know that she doesn’t think Bekah is on the same page as the rest of the women.

When Tia gives Bekah a heads up about what she told Arie, the latter woman breaks down in tears. She assures Arie that she’s serious about him and he comforts her, but he still has to ask the tough questions about what her hometown date would bring if she gets picked. Only two of the women can get roses, though, and Arie gives the first to Kendall without hesitation.

It takes him more time to make his decision between Bekah and Tia, though. Tia reassures Arie that she’s falling in love with him, and that those feelings are continuously growing. Bekah also admits to falling for Arie, but he reveals he still has doubts about whether or not he’s looking at their relationship logically. In the end, Tia gets the rose, leaving Bekah devastated.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be in Arie’s final four!?