Where’s Nicki Minaj? Wendy Williams Launches Campaign To ‘Find’ Her As She Goes Eerily Quiet

The fan concern over Nicki Minaj’s social media silence even has Wendy Williams worried! She officially launched a campaign on her show to find the rapper!

Wendy Williams, 53, and Nicki Minaj‘s “Barbz” fandom are pulling out all the stops to find the rapper, as she has gone social media silent since December 2017. The rapper has yet to step out in 2018, with all of her social accounts untouched since last year. After fans flooded the internet with concern, Wendy Williams launched a public campaign to find Nicki on her February 12 show! She held up a [fake] missing persons flyer, which had Nicki’s face on it with a comical description, which included that her hair could be one of four colors — blonde, black, blue and pink. “She’s 35-years-old … brown eyes, black hair today, could be blonde tomorrow, or pink or blue,” Wendy read her self-made flyer.

Nicki, who is just about always active on social media, has her fanz in a tizzy with her unannounced exit from the spotlight. Not to mention, amidst her silence, Nicki’s reported relationship with rapper, Nas, 44, also folded, which has fans even more concerned. And, get this — The Barbz have even created a website, titled, “Finding Nicki,” a ploy modeled after the theme for Finding Nemo. As of today [February 12] fans have been without Nicki for 44 days — per the active countdown on the site. A red alert link at the top of the site says, “if you’re nicki click here”. And, it’s clear she’s has yet to be found.

While Nicki has yet to address her social media hiatus, let alone step out in public, it’s very possible she could be laying low as she works on new music. In a September 2017 interview, Nicki revealed she had some big plans for her next album, vowing that her new music would “be a billion times more epic than anything ‘Anaconda’ could have delivered.”

“I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet,” she told Dazed. “Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don’t like anything I’ve done in the last six months. Or, tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There’s so much beauty in not knowing.”

Check out the concerned reactions from fans, below.

no upcoming award show bookings, no music festival bookings, no tweets or sightings in over a month…. WHERE TF IS NICKI MINAJ? — princess🎙 (@blondebarbx) February 3, 2018

I just know the “NICKI MINAJ POSTED A TWEET” notification is waiting to snatch us bald — .Shay (@shaxmarajbarbie) February 8, 2018

where tf is nicki minaj i need her to return to social media asap — cody (@CBraland) February 6, 2018

The withdrawal is beginning to be unbearable 😭 where are you? @NICKIMINAJ #NM4 pic.twitter.com/fIMG4FzVi0 — Savage Fenty 🎈 (@__kingtae) February 7, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki is working on new music?