Wendy Williams Slams SJP’s ‘Sex & The City’ Character As ‘Dumb’ As Kim Cattrall Feud Rages On

Did Wendy Williams just pick a side in SJP and Kim Cattrall’s feud? She said SJP should’ve handled things differently with Kim, while shading her ‘SATC’ character!

Wendy Williams, 53, weighed in on the Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and Kim Cattrall, 61, feud, and of course, she didn’t hold back! As she expressed her boredom with the Sex and the City stars’ ongoing feud, she described the situation as, “One doesn’t like the other and the other doesn’t know why.” The talk show host went on explain, “It’s two old ladies fighting about what? … We want to see the third movie. Wendy then ranked her favorite SATC characters, where she said, “I’m a Charlotte and a Miranda; I’ve never been a Samantha, and I’m definitely not a Carrie, she’s dumb.” Despite slamming SJP’s iconic character, Wendy did admit that Carrie’s hair on the show was amazing.

As you may know, SJP and Kim’s feud played out in the public eye, when talks of a third SATC film began. Cattrall didn’t want to participated in a third installment, while SJP and the rest of the cast were all for it, which led to some putting the blame on Cattrall entirely for a third film not getting the green light. Then, when Cattrall’s brother unexpectedly died she rejected SJP’s condolences, calling her a “ cruel hypocrite .” Wendy also discussed that heated exchange and slammed SJP’s approach to Cattrall after her brother’s passing.

“The question is, ‘Who do we believe?'” Wendy asked her audience. “Well, I believe both. I believe that SJP, although she was marginal from a sitcom… I believe Carrie was the star of the show… But I do believe Kim does have a point. She said she would sit alone while the other girls went with SJP. I feel like condolences and beefs of this nature with mature women who are established… they should be handled privately. Sarah Jessica, you should’ve posted something publicly because everyone else was, just to let us know you were thinking of Kim by just saying, ‘Kim I’m sending you a private message’ and let us see that publicly, and let everything else be private.”

After SJP sent condolences via social media to Cattrall’s full response, via Instagram, read:”My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote in her caption. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

