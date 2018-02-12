Barack & Michelle Obama’s National Gallery Portraits Revealed & Voters Beg Them To Come Back

Seeing Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits dug up a lot of feels for voters. They miss the them more than ever, they tweeted!

Are you missing Barack and Michelle Obama right now? Trust us, you’re not alone. The former president and first lady attended the unveiling of their official portraits for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on February 12, and inspired voters yet again by their class and grace during the ceremony. The Obamas’ speeches about their incredible portraits (see those above!) focused on the talent of the amazing artists, and touched on their love for each other.

But there was one moment that clearly stuck with voters above others. “We miss you guys,” the former president told the audience gathered at the unveiling. “And we miss the way those who worked with us on this incredible journey carried yourselves.” You can hear the audience quietly say, “we miss you, too.” Same. Voters took to Twitter, as well, to say how much they also missed him.

It’s good to know that the former president hasn’t lost his goofy dad tendencies. While his speech thanking the artists who did the portraits — his, Kehinde Wiley, Michelle’s, Amy Sherald. “How about that? That’s pretty sharp,” he said when he first saw the portrait. “”I tried to negotiate less gray hair and Kehinde’s artistic integrity would not allow (him) to do what I asked,” he joked. “I tried to negotiate smaller ears. Struck out on that as well.”

He said of Michelle’s portrait, “Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love.” Smooth! See the tweets from voters missing the Barack and Michelle Obama below:

Speaking at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Barack Obama says "I miss you guys." The audience indicates they miss him too. pic.twitter.com/VytBcz7Esg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2018

Obama’s speech is all about the artist who painted him, not about himself. He speaks eloquently, in sentences with big words used correctly. I miss our 44th President. — David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) February 12, 2018

Obama just said “we miss you” and it feels like The One Who Got Away coming back in a fever dream 😭🎁 — Aviva Yael (@Veevers) February 12, 2018

Michelle Obama Represented ALL Americans. Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, male, female, gay, straight, bisexual. Boy do I miss this woman. Boy do I miss America as I knew it. pic.twitter.com/q0K3bybt4t — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 12, 2018

When Barack pulled out his handkerchief and gave it to Michelle, that moment reminded me why I miss the Obama family so much. You can't fake true love and mutual admiration for one another. — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) February 12, 2018

Watching Mrs. Obama speak makes me miss a President and First Lady who speak with eloquence, organization, rational thought patterns, but most of all without first grade level superlatives. #ObamaPortraits — Daniel M. (@JacobSizzle) February 12, 2018

OMG how I love listening to President Obama speak. I miss him so very much. #ObamaPortraits — Elayne (laynie) (@LaynieR) February 12, 2018

