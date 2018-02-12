Tweets
Hollywood Life

Barack & Michelle Obama’s National Gallery Portraits Revealed & Voters Beg Them To Come Back

Barack & Michelle Obama with Official Portraits
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Seeing Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official portraits dug up a lot of feels for voters. They miss the them more than ever, they tweeted!

Are you missing Barack and Michelle Obama right now? Trust us, you’re not alone. The former president and first lady attended the unveiling of their official portraits for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on February 12, and inspired voters yet again by their class and grace during the ceremony. The Obamas’ speeches about their incredible portraits (see those above!) focused on the talent of the amazing artists, and touched on their love for each other.

But there was one moment that clearly stuck with voters above others. “We miss you guys,” the former president told the audience gathered at the unveiling. “And we miss the way those who worked with us on this incredible journey carried yourselves.” You can hear the audience quietly say, “we miss you, too.” Same. Voters took to Twitter, as well, to say how much they also missed him.

It’s good to know that the former president hasn’t lost his goofy dad tendencies. While his speech thanking the artists who did the portraits — his, Kehinde Wiley, Michelle’s, Amy Sherald. “How about that? That’s pretty sharp,” he said when he first saw the portrait. “”I tried to negotiate less gray hair and Kehinde’s artistic integrity would not allow (him) to do what I asked,” he joked. “I tried to negotiate smaller ears. Struck out on that as well.”

He said of Michelle’s portrait, “Amy, I want to thank you for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love.” Smooth! See the tweets from voters missing the Barack and Michelle Obama below:

HollywoodLifers, do you miss the Obamas? Let us know!