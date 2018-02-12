Travis Scott Is A Hands-On Dad To Stormi: Changing Diapers & Can’t Stop Kissing Her

Word has it, Travis Scott is diving into daddy duties with Stormi and Kylie Jenner is overjoyed! Here’s all the details!

Now that Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are settling into parenthood following the arrival of their first child Stormi Webster, we’re hearing that the rapper is really embracing being a dad and is doing everything he can to help the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star! “Travis has totally stepped up to the plate and is being a real hands-on dad—he’s even been changing diapers and helping out with feedings so Kylie can rest up every now and then,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Travis and Kylie can’t stop holding, smelling, and kissing Stormi, they’re so in love with her, it’s super sweet!” Awww!

The insider went on to add that Kylie is happily keeping Stormi’s hours these days, which means she isn’t sleeping much! “Kylie is enjoying motherhood even more than she ever thought she would, and she’s an absolute natural,” the insider added. “Stormi is such a good baby, she’s very rarely fussy, and she’s taken to feeding really well. Even though Kylie is getting up religiously every two hours during the night to feed Stormi, she’s not feeling exhausted at all! That’s probably got a lot to do with how young she is, but, she’s also still riding the high of being a new mom for the first time.” We don’t blame her! Head here for photos from Kylie’s pregnancy video announcing the big news!

However, despite all this bliss, we’re also hearing that Tyga, 28, is convinced the baby is his and he’s not alone! “Kris [Jenner, 62] has started saying she thinks that there’s a chance the baby could actually be Tyga’s,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie swears up and down it’s not possible but Kris is still hoping. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true. She’s scheming with Tyga to do a paternity test behind Kylie’s back. But even if Tyga’s not the baby’s biological father he may end up stepping in, at least that’s what Kris would like.” Whoa!

