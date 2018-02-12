‘TVD’s Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder Reunite 1 Year After The Show’s Finale

It’s a family reunion! Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder were back together and hotter than ever at a recent ‘TVD’ fan convention.

The Salvatore brothers are back! Well, sort of. Paul Wesley, 35, and Ian Somerhalder, 39, found them back in each other’s presence at a fan convention for their hit show, The Vampire Diaries, on Saturday, February 10. The reunion, which you can see in the picture below, happened in Nashville, Tennessee, which is a bit of a haul from Mystic Falls. However, both Paul and Ian were on hand to delight their longtime TVD supporters — and squeeze in some quality family bonding time! As fans might remember, The Vampire Diaries sadly sad it’s final goodbye with the show’s series finale in March 2017.

Ian and Paul weren’t the only TVD OG’s present at the convention. Matthew Davis, Michael Malarkey and Joseph Morgan were also there! Plus, many of The Originals cast members were in attendance like Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt, Chase Coleman and Nathan Parsons. Sadly, The Originals is set to end with it’s upcoming and final season, so we’re sure fans appreciated seeing so many of the cast members in person for this massive convention run by Creation Entertainment. To see when a The Vampire Diaries and/or The Originals convention is coming to a city near you, check out their official 2018 schedule!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Paul and Ian’s mini reunion? Do YOU think the full TVD cast will ever get back together? Comment below, let us know!