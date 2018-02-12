‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Trailer: MTV Brings 5 New Moms Into The Mix

Can’t get enough of ‘Teen Mom’? You’re in luck, because MTV just announced a new addition to the franchise: ‘Young & Pregnant’!

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is coming to MTV starting March 12 at 10pm ET. The 14-episode will follow five brand new moms ages 17 to 20 as they deal with being, well, you guessed it — young and pregnant. The young women are Ashley, 20, Brianna, 17, Jade, 20, Kayla, 18, and Lexi, 17. These five fresh new faces join an already booming Teen Mom franchise, which includes Teen Mom: OG and Teen Mom 2. MTV promises that each of their new young and pregnant stars comes from a diverse background, and that the series will highlight what it’s like to be a “Gen Z” mother.

In the first trailer, we meet all five girls and learn quickly that they really do have very individual stories. Brianna’s boyfriend, Danae, is transgender, while Jade is dealing with a parent who is a recovering addict. Lexi is the head cheerleader whose friends have bailed on her now that she’s expecting, and Ashley has a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend’s mom. Last but certainly not least is Kayla who can’t decide if she wants to stay with her boyfriend, Stephan, or raise her baby alone — just like her single mom raised her.

As for the Teen Mom franchise itself, it’s been credited by The National Bureau of Economic Research for helping to lower the teen birth rate by at least 1/3 in the past 18 months. It’s also worth noting that the teen birth rate is down a whopping 46% since the Teen Mom franchise first premiered in December 2009, according to the CDC.

