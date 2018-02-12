Should You Date Your Best Friend? Find Out If Your BFF Should Be Your BF For V-Day: Quiz 

Have you felt a spark between you and your bestie? Well, this V-Day may be the perfect chance to take things to a new level. But, before you act too fast, take our quiz below!

It happens to the best of us, you start developing feelings for your best friend, and you don’t know what to do. You’ve asked yourself how can this work, or does he/she even like me back? We get it, it’s scary! Luckily for you, we have the answer. With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, we’ve designed a quiz that will help you decide if dating your best friend is actually a good idea. You can thank us later. So, before you start thinking of excuses and reasons to keep your feelings to yourself, we encourage you to keep reading this post for a little more convincing.

Believe it or not, dating a best friend isn’t a far fetched idea. Celebrities have been doing it for years! In fact, Mila Kunis, 34, and Ashton Kutcher, 40, were friends for over 10 years before taking things to a romantic level. See, there’s hope! It all began on the set of That ’70’s Show. Although the two played a couple on TV (Jackie and Kelso), things between them didn’t get serious until after Ashton’s marriage to Demi Moore, 55, ended. It wasn’t until they reconnected at an award show that their relationship began to change. “I see this guy, and I see his back, and he’s really tall. Then, he just turns around, and it was literally like if we were in a movie. The music would start playing and the violins would go… I think for the first time ever he took my breath away… I was like f***, he’s looking good,” Mila said during a interview on The Howard Stern Show. What a fantasy! Fast forward to present day, Mila and Ashton are happily married with two kids Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. If they can make it work after over a decade, then what do you have to lose!

Just in case you need an extra push, Ashton and Mila aren’t the only couple who went from friends to lovers. Justin Bieber, 23, managed to make his way out of the friend zone with Selena Gomez, 25, back in 2010. The musically talented pair started out as just pals, and Selena reportedly had no intentions of their relationship being anything more. “He’s been in my life for so long, and it’s just nice to have someone that understands what you’re going through,” Selena said on The Late Show in an attempt to deny dating rumors. It wasn’t until 2011 that they made their first public appearance together at the Oscars. And before you bring up the fact that they broke up in 2013, just know that they have since gotten back together and seem to be doing as good as ever!

The singers officially rekindled their romance in November 2017, after Selena ended things with The Weeknd. Although their relationship has caused strife between Selena and her mom Mandy Teefey, we can’t help but celebrate their reunion. We’re sure that this time, they’re in it for the long haul. Now, are you convinced that you should give this a try? We certainly wouldn’t steer you wrong!

