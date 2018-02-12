Selena Gomez Hits Disneyland Solo After Romantic Laguna Beach Trip With Justin Bieber

One day after her romantic beach rendezvous with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez hit up Disneyland without her man. When will they see each other next!?

It’s all about balance! Selena Gomez, 25, may be back together with Justin Bieber, 23, but she’s still making sure to make time for herself, her friends and her fans, too. The 25-year-old hit up Disneyland on Feb. 11, and the Biebs was nowhere in sight. During the outing, she posed for photos with fans, while dressed casually in gray sweats and a white tank. It’s unclear where Justin was at this time, but one day earlier, the two were definitely together. The on-again lovebirds were seen spending time together in Laguna Beach, where they lounged poolside at the Montage Hotel and took a romantic stroll around the grounds. Awww!

Selena is expected to attend the Coach show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, so don’t be surprised if she jets off to New York in the next day or so! Of course, the day after that is Valentine’s Day, and we’ll be anxiously waiting to see if Justin plans anything special for his girl. After all, he has been king of romantic gestures in the past! In case you haven’t been following, Justin and Selena started spending time together again in October, and when she ended things with The Weeknd at the end of the month, it didn’t take long for them to full-on get back together. They spent New Year’s with each other in Mexico, but then, in January, Selena spent some time under the radar while seeking treatment for her mental health.

Once she returned to L.A., though, the Jelena sightings were aplenty once again, allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the couple is going strong. Where will they pop up next!?

HollywoodLifers, how confident are you in Selena and Justin’s relationship!? Do you think it will last?