14 Celebs Who Have Resting Bitch Face & Own It: Kristen Stewart, Anna Kendrick & More

Got Resting Bitch Face? Kristen Stewart, Anna Kendrick, and Kourtney Kardashian can relate! See more celebs who totally own their RBF!

Resting Bitch Face: it’s real and it’s not personal! Even if you’re unfamiliar with the phrase, you still probably know what we’re talking about. Resting Bitch Face (or RBF, if you will) is the phenomenon in which someone, despite how they feel on the inside, looks serious on the outside. It’s making fun of how rude dudes always feel the need to tell women to smile when they’re just minding their own business. We have RBF all the time, even if we’re singing Disney songs in our head and thinking about puppies. Scroll through our gallery above to see the most famous cases of RBF in Hollywood.

Let’s be clear: RBF is not exclusive to women. There are plenty of guys who have it, most notably Kanye West. Think hard. Have you ever seen Kanye smile? We can think of one time — when his new daughter, Chicago West, was born in January. That’s about it! And that’s Kanye’s prerogative. Leonardo DiCaprio also does it, and it’s actually on purpose. Leo told GQ in 2008 that, “the reason I don’t pose or smile or that I seem mad is that I don’t want [the paparazzi] to make a living off my private life.” That’s actually a brilliant idea.

Kristen Stewart swears that, contrary to popular belief, she smiles all the time — just not if she doesn’t know you. “Dude, you would think I was cool if you got to know me,” she told Elle in 2015. Honestly, she’s just chill. She really doesn’t care if you think she looks happy or not, and that’s respectable. Her Twilight costar, Anna Kendrick, has owned up to it, as well. She told James Corden in 2015 that sometimes she’ll look at candid photos of herself and be shocked! Check out the gallery above for more RBF celebs, like Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Thorne!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has the best RBF? Let us know!