Omarosa Slams Mike Pence: You Don’t Want Donald Trump Impeached — He’s ‘Scary’ & ‘Extreme’

Former White House staffer Omarosa, 44, may be getting ready to make her way off of Celebrity Big Brother but she didn’t miss her chance to talk bad about Vice President Mike Pence, 58, before her exit! The outspoken star spoke to her fellow houseguests on the Feb. 12 episode of the reality series and told them that they shouldn’t be so quick to want to impeach President Donald Trump, 71, because Pence would be a “scary” alternative. “Can I just say this?,” Omarosa began during the conversation. “As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. So everybody’s that wishing for impeachment might wanna reconsider their life. We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president.” Eek! SEE THE VIDEO OF OMAROSA TALKING ABOUT PENCE BELOW!

Omarosa continued the conversation by going into more details on why she was speaking harshly about Pence. “He’s extreme,” she boldly said. “I’m Christian. I love Jesus but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things and I’m like ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ Scary.” Omarosa’s shocking words about Pence definitely have precedence since she worked alongside both Trump and Pence as the Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the White House for a year.

In addition to Pence and his beliefs, Omarosa talked about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns. “I’ve seen that plan,” she admitted. “It’s getting more aggressive. When co-star Marissa Jaret Winokur asked if the country was going to be okay, Omarosa shot back with “No, we are not okay!” Whether Omarosa is being honest or exaggerating her own opinion is yet to be seen but she definitely has us thinking in more ways than one as she so often does!

