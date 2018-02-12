‘Armageddon’, ‘The Parent Trap’ & More Movies Turning 20 In 2018

Ready to feel super old? Some of your FAVORITE movies are turning 20 years old in 2018, and we’re literally in shock it’s been so long since they were released!

Yes, it’s true: the movie that basically invented Lindsay Lohan, 31, is about to be 20 years old. We were introduced to the innocent and adorable Lindsay when she was duplicated into two for The Parent Trap, her most iconic role second only to Mean Girls, obviously. But, that’s not the only movie turning 20 in 2018! Other fan favorites and late ’90s classics like Armageddon, Can’t Hardly Wait, Wild Things and Saving Private Ryan. How crazy is that?!

Back in 1998, Sandra Bullock, then only 33 years old, was in not one, but two incredible movies: Hope Floats and Practical Magic. Jim Carrey starred in The Truman Show in 1998, which was an eerily accurate look at our future with reality shows like Big Brother, Survivor and The Bachelor documenting people’s lives for the world. There were some really incredible movies released in 1998 in addition to the ones previously mentioned. For example: Drew Barrymore‘s retelling of the Cinderella fairytale in Ever After, Disney’s Mulan, and the hilarious Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz romantic comedy, There’s Something About Mary, were all released that year.

Plus, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s first post-Titanic film, The Man In The Iron Mask was released, as well as Adam Sandler‘s The Wedding Singer, Reese Witherspoon and Tobey Maguire‘s Pleasantville, and Brad Pitt‘s Meet Joe Black. Honestly, you’re going to be so surprised to see how many of your favorite movies are turning 20 in 2018! To see them all, check out HollywoodLife‘s gallery right here!

