Olivia Culpo On How Relatable ‘Model Squad’ Is: You’ll See The Reality Behind The Glamour

The modeling world appears to be a fairytale, doesn’t it? — But, ‘its not as glamorous as it seems,’ Olivia Culpo says! ‘Model Squad’ shows the ups and downs of the industry!

Olivia Culpo, 25, is a total “girl’s girl,” she told HollywoodLife.com at E!‘s New York Fashion Week VIP lounge on February 8 — Which is just one of the reasons why she decided to join the cast of Model Squad, an 8-part docu-series which depicts what the modeling industry is really like for young women. And, since the series doesn’t air until the fall, E! is giving you a Fashion Week Preview Special, which airs on February 12 at 10/9 c. Olivia filled us in on the show, which follows her and her model friends — Devon Windsor, Shanina Shaik, Daniela Braga, Hannah Ferguson, Ping Hue, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe, and Ashley Moore — as they navigate their careers in New York City.

“The Model Squad Preview Special will follow us during Fashion Week [Fall 2018; February 5-14]. Then, when the series airs in the fall, it will follow us through the good and bad times; getting jobs and not getting jobs,” Olivia explained. What separates Model Squad apart from a lot of other docu-series, is that women with all kinds of careers can relate to the show, despite the cast’s shared occupation. “It kind of covers all the bases of pretty much being a young woman struggling in your career, whether you’re a model or not,” Olivia teased, adding that Model Squad will touch upon women and body image too. “It covers what we can all relate to — feeling down, being rejected, feeling like you can’t obtain a goal that you want,” she continued. “We show what it really looks like,” the television personality said about the modeling world, which, “isn’t always as glamorous as it looks.”

Some of you may have heard mixed reviews about the modeling industry, such as the cutthroat rivalries between young women. However, Olivia admitted that her company on Model Squad is the furthest thing from industry stereotypes. “Another part about the show that I love is the comradery between the girls — It’s very lighthearted and there’s no bickering, and there’s really not a lot of drama between us,” she said. “If anything, it shows how important it is to uplift one another and support each other and be each other’s best cheerleader, which I value personally because I am a true girl’s girl!” Olivia — who was just named a 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie — went on to explain how important it truly is for women to support one another. “I love that every girl on this show that I have a relationship with and are very supportive, and they don’t have a jealous bone in their body — It’s nice, it’s very refreshing.”

While Olivia is used to sharing many aspects of her life on social media, including her new website OliviaCulpo.com, filming Model Squad required her to share an even deeper look into her everyday routine. “I wanted an opportunity to show people what it’s really like and to get to know me a little more,” she explained. And, Olivia has no regrets! “As scary as it is to make myself so vulnerable, I’m excited that I did this. I really do hope it shows people the ins and outs of it. I hope people get to know me a little more, and see the reality behind what looks so glamorous.”

Aside from her role in Model Squad, and her influencer status to millions of fans, Olivia is making a name for herself in the acting world. After the success of her latest indie film, American Satan [2017], she has two other exciting projects on the horizon. She is starring in the upcoming film I Feel Pretty, alongside Amy Schumer and Naomi Campbell. “I actually play Naomi Campbell’s assistant, which is pretty funny!” she teased. Olivia also has a film with Bruce Willis set for release in March.

Model Squad: Fashion Week Preview Special airs on E!, February 12 at 10/9c

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning into Model Squad?