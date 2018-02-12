Mark Salling’s Death Certificate Confirms Cause Of Death — Suicide By Hanging

Mark Salling’s death certificate has been released, confirming his official cause of death. Click here to learn more about the late singer/actor’s tragic suicide.

Mark Salling‘s death certificate confirms what the LA County Medical Examiner Public Information Office told HollywoodLife.com — The singer hung himself from a tree. The document, filed in L.A. County, lists the cause of death as asphyxia by hanging. It also states that Salling was found dead in a riverbed in Sunland, CA. The toxicology results from Salling’s autopsy have yet to be released, which will determine if he had been drinking before hanging himself. Click here to view Mark Salling’s death certificate. Salling reportedly attempted suicide multiple times before his death.

Salling was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:00 AM on January 30. His death came after he pled guilty for possession of child pornography on October 4, 2017. After striking a plea deal in December 2017, he was awaiting to be sentenced in March 2018 and expected to serve four to seven years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release. A laptop and other electronic devices were seized from Salling’s LA residence, which allegedly contained thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography, according to investigators. Salling’s initial arrest took place in December 2015.

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor also confirmed in a January 30 statement to HollywoodLife.com that the singer had died. “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” the statement read. “He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Salling was best known for his role on the musical comedy-drama, Glee, Noah “Puck” Puckerman, the show’s resident bad boy.

