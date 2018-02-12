Kylie Jenner Flaunts Post-Baby Body In Red Tracksuit At BFF’s Baby Shower — See Pic

Your latest look at Kylie Jenner’s post-baby body is here! Less than two weeks after giving birth, the reality star covered up in a red tracksuit to attend her pal’s baby shower. See the pic!

Kylie Jenner, 20, didn’t try to hide from the cameras while attending her friend, Heather Sanders’, baby shower on Feb. 11! Just 10 days after giving birth herself, Kylie attended the bash, and proudly posed for photos with Heather and Jordyn Woods. A boomerang video of their photo shoot was posted on Instagram, and Kylie’s full post-baby body is on display. Unlike her friends, who wore tight shirts and tops, Kylie kept a bit covered up for the event, wearing a red Adidas tracksuit. She kept her shoulder-length hair sleek and straight, with natural looking makeup to complete the look. It’s definitely a bit more low-key than we’re used to seeing Kylie dressing, but we don’t blame her for wanting to keep comfortable so soon after having her baby!

The 20-year-old and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. Before giving birth, Kylie never officially confirmed the pregnancy herself, although reports that she was expecting first surfaced in September. Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie stayed out of the spotlight, and avoided being photographed from the chest up at all costs. However, after announcing Stormi’s arrival on Feb. 4, she posted a video of her journey over the last nine months, which finally gave us a look at her baby bump and relationship with the 25-year-old rapper. Now, we’re just waiting on seeing the first full photos of little Stormi!

The first pics of Kylie post-baby surfaced over the weekend, and showed her getting out of her car in spandex shorts, a crop top and jacket, with a fanny pack strategically placed around her stomach. It certainly looks like Kylie is bouncing back fairly quickly!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s baby shower ensemble? Are you surprised she was out so publicly?