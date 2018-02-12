Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Care About Looking ‘Hot’ All The Time Now That She’s A Mom

Kylie Jenner is enjoying being a mother and it’s helped her to put her priorities, including her physical appearance, into better perspective. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been known for her amazing appearance but ever since she gave birth to baby Stormi, she’s been focusing less on looking good for others and more about being a good mother. “Kylie’s time out of the spotlight gave her a really well needed break from public living, and helped her to re-evaluate her priorities in life,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie basically grew up in front of the cameras—she was only 10 when they started filming Keeping up With the Kardashians—and that put a ton of pressure on her from a really young age to always be extremely conscious of how she looked, at all times. It’s difficult enough going through puberty at the best of times, but when you have to do it with the whole world watching you it’s 100 times worse! Like most teenage girls, Kylie went through periods of struggling with her body image, and it didn’t help that all of her older sisters were constantly critiqued on how they looked physically.”

Kylie’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, have been some of the most popular trendsetters in the entertainment industry so it’s understandable that Kylie would have felt a ton of pressure to look good. Stormi has been helping the brunette beauty care more about the connection to her family instead of wanting to be accepted by the public. “Becoming a mom has taught Kylie not to sweat the small stuff anymore, and to not care so much about what others think about her—especially in regards to how she looks,” the source continued. “Now, Kylie’s priority is caring for, and raising, her daughter, and keeping herself fit and healthy, rather than ensuring she looks ‘hot’ at all times.”

Despite Kylie’s decision to focus more on being a mom, her post-baby body has been looking incredible. Her recent appearance at her friend Heather Sanders‘ baby shower on Feb. 11 , just 11 days after giving birth, showed Kylie posing in a comfortable looking red tracksuit and she definitely seemed relaxed and happy. We’re so excited that she’s loving her new role and not letting body image issues affect her!

